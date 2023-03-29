Top 10: Energy Companies Using Blockchain Technology

Blockchain has numerous applications, from peer-to-peer energy trading to verifying energy origins. Experts predict that blockchain technology can revolutionise the energy sector by improving energy operations throughout the value chain and managing the complexities of a decentralised energy system. Blockchain technology provides a means to legitimise, secure, and automate energy transfers without intermediaries. According to Emergen Research, the global blockchain in energy market size is expected to grow to $8,761.4 million in 2027, registering a CAGR of 56.1% during the forecast period.

We take a look at the top 10 energy companies offering blockchain technologies

Automated Pay-Per-Use is a new offering from Siemens Energy that enables utilities to pay for upgraded services only when they are used. A portion of the cost is paid when revenue is generated through successful electricity sales. This payment model is facilitated by blockchain technology, which ensures that the power plant's precise profits are accurately calculated and distributed on a pro-rata basis.

Energy giant, Shell, believes blockchain technologies is the missing key in facilitating the energy transition. Shell is investigating the potential of blockchain technology to encourage the adoption of sustainable fuels in the transportation sector. Additionally, the company is considering blockchain as a way to validate carbon credit programmes. By tracking the effectiveness of nature-based solutions for carbon capture and avoided emissions, blockchain can prevent the double-counting of carbon credits, maintain the quality of reforestation or conservation projects, and ensure the transparency of the carbon market.

