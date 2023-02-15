Top 10 energy conferences for industry professionals

As global emissions face rapid reductions, the energy transition has now reached a crucial turning point. In an age marked by uncertainty, where the contrast between expectations and actuality continues to widen, the worldwide industry must strive to envision the unimaginable and generate opportunities despite disparities.



We have compiled a list of the must-attend energy conferences and events from around the globe in 2023, bringing together top energy, industrial, and government leaders to re-examine intersectoral net-zero discussions and tackle the most pressing business-critical challenges of the industry in a collaborative manner.

Where: Perth, Australia

When: March 15-17

Every year, the energy hub of Australia, Perth, hosts AOG Energy, a crucial event that brings together the entire oil, gas, and energy supply chain. With over 40 years of history, AOG has become a significant platform for discovering innovations, capabilities, and opportunities in the industry, supported by major operators, government, and industry stakeholders.

Where: Amsterdam, Netherlands

When: March 14-16

Solar Solutions International is the biggest solar energy trade fair in Northwestern Europe and focuses on new innovations and more than 100 practical seminars highlighting the latest advancements in energy storage, smart products, and a constantly expanding range of solar panels. As a strictly B2B event, Solar Solutions International provides exhibitors and attendees with a unique opportunity to network at a high level. Simultaneously, the largest trade fair for sustainable climate technologies in the Benelux, Sustainable Heating, is also taking place.