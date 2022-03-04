Top 10 energy issues from the Ukraine crisis

‘There are decades when nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen,’ said Lenin, which seems an apt quote as the world tries to digest Russia’s tumultuous invasion of Ukraine.

The international community was swift to introduce financial sanctions and energy majors such as bp and Shell showed alacrity in cutting ties with Russian interests. But it remains to be seen if there will be further sanctions – particularly in the energy sector – in the weeks and months ahead.

There are many unfolding political, economic and humanitarian dimensions to the crisis, but here are the ‘top 10’ issues which are impacting the energy industry.