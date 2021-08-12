As the global energy transition takes place, consumers and businesses rely on news websites for industry information. The Top 10 Energy News Websites in 2021 covers those that provide a constant flow of energy news, company or organisational insights, bespoke feature content, videos and webinars.

For the latest news on fuels, clean technology, energy storage and renewables—solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal, these are the ‘go-to’ places for the best content.

1 Energy Digital Magazine

Energy Digital Magazine is the ‘Digital Community’ for the oil & gas, utilities and renewable energy industry. Energy Digital Magazine covers Energy 4.0, Global Energy investments, innovation, automation & AI, smart technologies and sustainability - connecting the world’s largest community of renewable energy executives. Energy Digital Magazine focuses on energy news, key energy interviews, energy videos, the 'Energy Podcast' series, along with an ever-expanding range of focused energy white papers and webinars.

2 Energy Live News

Based in London, United Kingdom—and an award-winning independent energy news website, Energy Live News provides International news stories, analysis, video content and podcasts. From the initiatives from different industries and countries to the global initiatives for renewable energy and technology implementation, Energy News Live covers industry news and general consumer insights.

3. CNBC

CNBC is perhaps the most prominent news outlet in the United States, possessing around 85% of carriage. The news website covers all areas of global news, and its energy-specific section covers all international activities relating to renewables—wind, solar, hydropower, fossil fuels, infrastructure, technology and many more.

4. Recharge News

Recharge News provides ‘Global news and intelligence for the Energy Transition’. Primarily focused on renewable energy transition, it also covers news relating to traditional energy methods—onshore and offshore, energy policies, and technological developments in the industry—also providing interview content and digital magazine publications.

5. Financial Times | Energy Sector

An important player in financial news, the Financial Times has branched out across various sectors, including Energy. It provides multiple breaking news stories daily, centred around the energy industry and renewable developments in various other sectors, such as automotive, technology, utilities, supply chain, manufacturing, and more.

6. Reuters

Reuters—the news and media division of Thomson Reuters—is one of the world’s largest media news providers, reaching billions of people across the globe. Along with other news trends, it covers the various day-to-day energy and sustainability events.

7. Renewable Energy World

Based in Nashua, New Hampshire, US, Renewable Energy World prides itself on being a leading publisher of renewable energy news and information on forms, such as solar energy, wind energy, hydropower, geothermal energy and bioenergy, as well as the relevant technology like digital systems and electricity storage.

8. CleanTechnica

CleanTechnica is one of the main dedicated news websites—in the US—for clean technology commentary and insights. With multiple pieces of content published daily, CleanTechnica provides a constant flow of information on renewable energy technology, clean energy initiatives, and many more areas of sustainability.

9. GreenBiz

Headquartered in Oakland, California, GreenBiz covers exciting stories about climate change, energy efficiency, net-zero emissions, climate technology, circular economy, and ESG issues. Its well-designed news platform provides insights from businesses and other organisations in the form of feature-length articles and webcasts.

10. The Guardian

A UK-based news outlet, Guardian Media Group, is one of the primary sources of global news for the British population, with an international scope. The news outlet prides itself on its independent ownership, making it entirely free from political and commercial influence. Along with energy coverage, The Guardian sheds light on issues such as climate change, wildlife, and pollution.