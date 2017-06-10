Top 10 energy-saving apps

Energy Cost Calculator

Energy Cost Calculator is fairly simple to use. All you need to do is enter an estimated energy user per hour, and hours per day. Then, the app uses several equations to calculate the cost of an electronic item. The app show users their energy usage per day, week, month and year as well as the carbon emission per year. Best of all, it’s available for free on Google Play.

Lotus Greens Carbon Calculator

How big is your carbon footprint? This Android app calculates it, then breaks it down to you in straightforward info bites. All you have to do is input your daily activities and the app will give you your footprint figure. The calculator will also provide tips on how to reduce your number. For extra motivation, the app enables you to share your progress on Facebook.

Power Cost Monitor – EnergyCloud

You will need to install sensors in your house in order to help this app collate relevant information. However, all products are fairly easy to use. Resultant information can be accessed online or via the mobile app. Additionally, data is available in real-time.

iRecyle

This US-only app will help you find local recycling collection points. Using your current location, the app will provide vital details for collection points, such as website, phone number, directions, hours of operation and other materials collected. iRecycle is also highly recommended by iTunes – it has been featured as the app store’s “App of the Week” over five times.

Meter Readings

This app pretty much does what it says on the tin. It allows the user to monitor up to 9 separate utility meters including electricity, gas and solar. Additionally, the app displays usage and costs for the latest period, and compares the results to your average consumption. You can also import and export readings ad CSV file’s.

Commute Greener

This free app gives you tailored tips for making your daily commute as low emission as possible, from energy-saving routes to local carpooling opportunities. Commute Greener also offers badges, rewards and communing challenges as incentives to become more energy efficient.

JouleBug

Climate change isn’t a game. Except, with JouleBug, it sort of is. The iPhone app turns energy efficiency into an enjoyable challenge. Through the app, energy-saving tips are arranged into achievements, allowing you to scale leader boards and accumulate trophies. At the same time, you’re living more sustainably and saving money.

Project Sunroof

First and foremost, Project Sunroof is a Google app. Launched two years ago in Google’s home state California, the app allows you to estimate hoe solar might work on your roof. All you have to do is enter your zip code. Yes, that’s right -zip code. Unfortunately, the app is only available in the US, but as it’s Google, it may internationalise soon.

GoodGuide

With GoodGuide, you can check an items environmental impact before buying it. The app does this via a bar code scanner. It has a database of more than 70,000 rating in categories ranging from toys to personal care. If you like a product, you can add it a shopping list within the app, and if it you think it’s not sustainable enough, you can note that too.

Green Outlet

Our final favourite is highly recommended by review magazines like ecogadger.com, treehugger.com and dailytekk.com. It is designed to allow users to determine which home appliances use the most energy. Additionally, the app includes an alert to let users know if they are exceeding the government’s recommended carbon usage.