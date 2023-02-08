Sustainability, renewable energy, net zero – these terms, and more, are at the forefront of our climate change vernacular, with the conversation concentrated on how global industries can move towards clean energy to combat the climate crisis.

As we seek to rely less on high-emission energy sources, nuclear energy can serve as a low-carbon, transitory solution. In fact, 441 nuclear reactors currently generate 10% of global electricity.

Although not renewable, nuclear energy is still recyclable and produces zero greenhouse gases, serving as the second-largest source of low-carbon energy in the world behind hydropower.

Here are the world’s top 10 nuclear energy-producing countries.

10. Spain

Nuclear Generation: 7.1GW Recently replacing Sweden in the number 10 spot, nuclear energy currently accounts for 22% of Spain’s electricity. The country has an installed capacity of 7.1GW, generated by seven reactors. Nuclear plants are currently essential to the country's energy grid needs and ministers have thus lifted limits to their operational lifespans. In 2020 and 2021, six of the country's seven reactors renewed their licences. All of these would expire before 2035 – the deadline for the Spanish Government's planned phaseout of nuclear power.



9. UK Nuclear Generation: 8.9GW Coming in at number 9 is the UK, with a combined net nuclear energy capacity of 8.9GW from 13 operable nuclear reactors. The country generated a total of 51TWh of nuclear energy in 2019 – 15.6% of the UK’s total electricity output. Expected to open in June of 2027, construction has started on two new nuclear reactors, Hinkley Point C1 and Hinkley Point C2, which will supply low-carbon electricity for 6 million homes. Approximately half of its existing nuclear power reactors will be retired by 2035.

8. Ukraine Nuclear Generation: 13.1GW

With 15 operable nuclear reactors and a combined net installed capacity of 13.1GW, Ukraine is in the number 8 spot. Two reactors (Khmelnitski 3 and 4) are currently under construction, with heavy water reactors providing 2GW net capacity. Ukraine produced a total of 78.1 TWh of nuclear energy in 2019, accounting for 53.9% of the total electricity produced in the country. Due to current geopolitical instability – and to subsequently lessen its reliance on Russian nuclear fuel and services – the country is proactively purchasing fuel from US-based Westinghouse.

7. Canada

Nuclear Generation: 13.6GW In the number 7 spot is Canada, with 19 operational nuclear reactors that are spread across four power plants, amounting to a total of 13.6GW net installed capacity. Canada generated 94.9TWh of nuclear energy in 2019, accounting for 14.9% of the country’s total power generation. All the power plants in Canada utilise Canadian Deuterium-Uranium (CANDU) reactors, which are pressurised heavy water reactors that use uranium as fuel, and water as both a coolant and moderator. ​​​​​​​ 6. South Korea