Top 10 opportunities for nuclear energy

01: Energy security focus provides new nuclear openings

Deployment of nuclear energy increases the diversity of the energy mix, can facilitate the rise of variable renewables such as wind and solar, and also provides an opportunity – at scale – to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

The oil security crisis of the 1970s spurred the first wave of nuclear new-builds: in the decade that followed the first oil shock, construction started on almost 170 GW of nuclear power plants; these plants still represent 40% of the nuclear capacity that is operating today.

If policy support is forthcoming and costs are kept under control, the renewed interest in nuclear today could point in a similar direction. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated the tightness that was already apparent in fuel markets around the world.

This has in turn driven up electricity prices. According to the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), retail electricity prices were on average 30% higher year-on-year in February 2022, with prices increasing the most in places that depend heavily on natural gas in power generation, like Madrid, where they have risen 55%, and Rome (80%).

Europe’s push to diversify away from Russian supply could maintain upward pressure on fuel prices for some time to come. Nuclear energy is one of the options that can be deployed by governments to reduce reliance on fossil fuels for the power sector, in particular for natural gas.