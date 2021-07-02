Top 10 Smart Buildings

From buildings using 100% natural energy sourcing to underground thermal chambers, we take a look at the Top 10 smartest buildings across the world.

The Crystal Building - London, England

Sophisticated and integrated, active and passive design elements make it one of the most sustainable buildings in the world. Ground source heat pumps supply virtually all of the building's heating and most of its cooling. By using 100% natural heat sources, the Crystal receives no heating bill.

DPR Construction - San Francisco, United States

It is the first certified net-zero-energy building (NZEB) in San Francisco. It contains a rooftop solar thermal water heating system with electrochromic windows with an ultra-energy efficient ceiling fans.

Hindmarsh Shire Council Corporate Centre - Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne is an area of extreme temperature conditions. To take advantage of this, the building has a series of underground thermal chambers and a ventilation system under the flooring to draw in fresh air from the exterior. The earth naturally cools and warms the air and then redistributes it back through the building interior.

Glumac - Shanghai, China

This building boasts the best air quality in Shanghai. It features an indoor air monitoring system that allows employees to see the toxicity of the indoor air on their cell phones.

Capital Tower - Singapore, Indonesia

This 52-story office building won the Green Mark Platinum Award for its construction design, and for its energy and water efficiency. Featuring an air-conditioning energy recovery wheel system that allows cool air to be retrieved - and much more.

Burj Khalifa - Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, has an impressive structure, which primarily consists of reinforced concrete. Opened in 2010, the building was part of a new development called Downtown Dubai. It is designed to be the centrepiece of large-scale, mixed-use development. The Burj Khalifa piloted Honeywell’s Outcome-Based Services solution, which tracks the HVAC system’s mechanical components.

Duke Energy Center - Charlotte, United States

A rooftop-garden of native and adaptive plants reduces heating and cooling loads on the building, as well as stormwater runoff. 40% of the construction materials were harvested, extracted, or manufactured within 500 miles of Charlotte, to reduce transportation costs and help the environment.

Allianz Arena - Munich, Germany

The facility uses an array of sensors and cloud-based analytics on Siemens’ MindSphere platform to manage the field’s grass health, and to make recommendations. A digital control system can modify more than 3,000,000 lights.

Salesforce Tower - San Francisco, United States

It uses a variety of smart building technologies, including digital twins that help understand the use of space and modeling - for instance, how conference rooms are used. Targeting LEED Platinum status, the building also makes use of a smart HVAC system and water recycling. The building leverages sunshades and a glazed façade to cut heat from the sun.

The Edge - Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Described as the smartest building in the world, The Edge has the kind of life-improving smart systems that most office buildings could only hope to offer. Employees who work there have access to a smartphone app that tracks their schedule and allows access to all the building’s facilities.