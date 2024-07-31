Top 10: Smart Cities

Around the world, cities are leading the charge by giving themselves a ‘smart edge’. This comes as urban areas are increasingly putting data and technology to work.
This can also be said when it comes to energy. The European Commission says that as smart cities integrate physical, digital and human systems in traditional networks and services, this allows for better and more efficient uses of energy resources.
Following COP28 in Dubai, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reaffirmed the vital role played by smart cities to reduce energy consumption while meeting service demand, improving grid stability and improving the quality of life for all.
So here we spotlight 10 stellar examples of smart cities across continents and what makes them such important entities and positive contributors to the energy landscape.
10. Canberra, Australia
Population: 478,000
Canberra is quickly evolving into a smart and connected digital city with plans for 100% electrification across the city by 2045. It is also applauded for its high levels of EV adoption, reducing its reliance on fossil-based vehicle fuels. The city integrates smart grid technologies, promotes energy-efficient buildings and underpins electric vehicle infrastructure to support its take up, enhancing sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint.
9. Copenhagen, Denmark
Population: 1.4m
Copenhagen has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025, with its smart city initiatives focusing on environmental issues that are related to this commitment. Its abundance of wind and solar energy, integrating smart grids and promoting energy-efficient buildings plays into this, and sits alongside the city’s renown for its focus to pioneer environmental policies.
Copenhagen is paving the way for EV technology, with its centralised platform to connect traffic lights, EV charging points and smart metering. Its district heating systems and sustainable urban planning optimise energy use and minimise environmental impact.
8. Washington DC, USA
Population: 5.5m
Washington DC is advancing as a smart city. It has a commitment to 100% renewable energy by 2032 by utilising solar power, enhancing energy-efficient buildings and implementing smart grid technology. It is currently transitioning to energy-efficient LED technology across its 75,000 street lights with remote monitoring and control capabilities to reduce consumption and optimise operations.
7. Dubai, UAE
Population: 3.7m
Dubai continues to transform its smart city status by prioritising renewable energy and is aiming for 75% clean energy by 2050. It integrates smart grids, promotes energy-efficient buildings, and develops sustainable urban projects — like the Dubai Solar Park — enhances energy management and reduces environmental impact. In 2016, Dubai Silicon Oasis succeeded in reducing cumulative energy consumption by 31%, exceeding the target set by Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030 of 30%.
6. Tokyo, Japan
Population: 37.1m
Tokyo boasts a wide range of smart systems, including advanced traffic management and its pioneering energy-efficient building codes. The largest city on Earth, Tokyo is investing heavily in its work towards its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050. To achieve this, it is developing a range of sustainability-led projects like a low-carbon transportation system and renewable energy solutions.
5. Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Population: 1.2m
Amsterdam began its journey as a smart city all the way back in 2009, and, in the 15 years since, has pioneered what this means. It is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and has more than 4,800 EV charging stations, including fast chargers, dotted around. As well as encouraging the take up of EVs, Amsterdam has implemented smart grids and decentralised energy production. It also has numerous initiatives for sustainable building and green rooftops to offset any negative emissions.
4. Paris, France
Population: 11.3m
Paris has solidified its place as a leading smart city thanks to its innovative traffic management systems and its network of sensors, which are placed throughout the city to help monitor noise levels, air quality and various other environmental factors. With this comes the Paris Respire —Paris Breathes — programme, which enforces car-free areas in some parts of the city on weekends and public holidays. The Greater Paris region is on a clean transport transformation journey with the adoption of e-buses and charging infrastructure in the works.
3. New York, USA
Population: 7.9m
Working to eradicate EV charging blackspots, New York is an innovate smart city that uses 5G and IoT to support the city’s net zero emissions strategy, allowing for greater EV adoption and CO2 monitoring thanks to air quality sensors. New York’s energy commitments are underpinned by initiatives like the NYC Carbon Challenge, smart grids and its extensive solar panel installations.
2. London, UK
Population: 9.7m
One of the world’s smartest cities — often regarded as Europe’s best — London’s green infrastructure of green roofs, living walls, and access to outdoor green space as well as green-certified buildings and publicly accessible EV charging points underpin the efforts of the UK capital. The Mayor's vision for energy in London is that London should become a zero carbon city by 2030, supported by energy efficient buildings, clean transport and clean energy.
The Mayor of London also set a target to supply 100% of TfL energy from renewable sources in addition to ensuring 15% of London's overall energy supply comes from renewable, local sources by the end of the decade.
1. Singapore
Population: 6m
The city-state of Singapore has long been considered one of the smartest cities in the world – and that merit does not go unsupported. Smart technologies are already integrated throughout the country’s housing and, to the year 2022, the Singaporean government was working toward having energy-efficient lighting on all public roads and solar panels on the rooftops of at least 6,000 buildings.
Singapore’s Smart Nation initiative emphasises the importance of the roll out of smart grids, extensive solar energy deployment and green building standards. It leverages IoT for efficient energy management and integrates renewable energy sources to enhance sustainability and reduce carbon emissions, as well as enabling the roll out of increasing levels of EVs.
