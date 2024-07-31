Top 10: Smart Cities

Around the world, cities are leading the charge by giving themselves a ‘smart edge’. This comes as urban areas are increasingly putting data and technology to work.

This can also be said when it comes to energy. The European Commission says that as smart cities integrate physical, digital and human systems in traditional networks and services, this allows for better and more efficient uses of energy resources.

Following COP28 in Dubai, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reaffirmed the vital role played by smart cities to reduce energy consumption while meeting service demand, improving grid stability and improving the quality of life for all.

So here we spotlight 10 stellar examples of smart cities across continents and what makes them such important entities and positive contributors to the energy landscape.