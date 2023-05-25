Top 10: Smart Grid Companies

There have been plenty of recent innovation trends in the energy sector particularly concerning Smart Grid Technology. A smart grid can be defined as a network of clean, renewable energy deployed at the edge of an existing grid. In an era of intense and rapid change, companies are often seeking new and improved ways for their electrical networks to operate more efficiently.

Energy Magazine considers some of the most high profile companies that handle smart grids, as their innovation and greater use of renewable energies allows for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and less cost for consumers.

10: ENLİL (Deveci Tech)

ENLİL, built by Deveci Tech, is the first vertical smart wind turbine project designed to harvest both the energy from the natural wind, as well as that created by vehicles driving past. It has an integrated SMART system which enables it to add modules such as tools to measure CO2 levels, data collection through its Internet of Things (IoT) platform, traffic management systems, earthquake detection, and connectivity for autonomous vehicles.

Deveci Tech was founded in 2017, with the ENLİL project seeking to measure the city’s temperature, humidity, wind and CO2 by using the built-in sensors and the IOT platform.

ZOLA Electric’s mission is to make clean, affordable, and reliable power accessible to all. The company provides distributed energy solutions that as a network enable community-level electrification. Having expanded from its origin in Tanzania, it now provides energy access to 10 countries across 4 continents and delivers affordable clean energy to more than 2 million people, along with schools, clinics, and businesses.

In February 2023, ZOLA Electric announced that it was launching the world’s largest solar home solution, ZOLA FLEX MAX. It is a solar system that combines DC solar home system technology with the ability to charge from the grid and to power both AC and DC appliances.

SparkMeter offers a complete smart grid solution tailored to utilities operating in emerging markets, and specifically for the evolving challenges faced by utilities worldwide. Its mission is to electrify everyone, helping utilities and governments make the transition to electrification.

The company provides affordable, reliable, and clean power to consumers in more than 30 countries, with more than 500 deployments worldwide. In 2022, it announced a $10 million raise led by Accurant International with participation from existing investors Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Clean Energy Ventures to accelerate metering growth.