Top 10 solar companies and what they do

The demand for solar energy has been rapidly increasing in recent years, leading to the growth of many solar companies around the world. With the aim of reducing our dependence on non-renewable energy sources, solar companies have been making significant strides in the field of renewable energy.

Some of the biggest and best solar companies in the world have been pushing the boundaries of what is possible with solar energy, with innovative products and services that are helping to make solar power more accessible and affordable for people all over the world.

Energy Digital Magazine ranks the world's top 10 solar companies,







Market cap: $775 mn

With headquarters in Singapore and a global presence in over 100 markets, Maxeon Solar Technologies is a company that specialises in the production and sale of solar energy products, including solar cells, modules, microinverters, and storage solutions.

The company was originally part of SunPower Corporation, but it spun off in August 2020 to become an independent entity. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a proven track record in the solar power industry. The company boasts established supply, sales, and installer channels worldwide that allow for reduced costs to consumers.





Market cap: $2.52 bn

Founded by Dr. Shawn Qu in 2001, and based in Guelph, Canada, Canadian Solar Inc has a cumulative delivery of over 75 GW of solar modules to thousands of customers in more than 160 countries, Canadian Solar has the capacity to meet the clean energy needs of around 17.7 million households.

Canadian Solar's products are used in a wide range of applications, from residential and commercial buildings to utility-scale solar power plants.