Digital disruption in energy: Wood partners with Honeywell

Wood Plc, a global leader in projects, consultation and operations in the energy sector, has detailed a tech partnership with Honeywell Forge.

Using the tagline ‘the future is hiding in your data’, Honeywell has been assisting Wood by enabling a ‘connected worker’ solution that allows for significantly improved decision-making, productivity and safety.

Combining best-in-class data analytics with cutting-edge augmented reality technology, Honeywell has developed intelligent wearables with an intuitive heads-up display, methodical integrated workflows, voice control and more.

These features are likely to prove invaluable to Wood, which is actively seeking to equip its workers with the technology and information necessary to ensure business continuity and optimisation.

Disruptive tech in the energy sector

The increasing popularity of augmented reality tech in the energy and industrial sector (in a previous article, Energy Digital explored ABB’s similar deployment) indicates that disruptive digital tech will play a crucial role in shaping future operations.

Complimenting Honeywell Forge’s solution, Darren Martin, CTO at Wood, said, “Honeywell Forge Workforce Productivity is one of the key components of our connected operations and worker programmes.

“Wood is harnessing the collective ingenuity of our people using disruptive technologies to solve our clients’ biggest challenges. The technology is central to ensuring Wood and our clients are future-ready, now.”

The equipment itself - headsets - will feature end-to-end inspection workflows (Honeywell Forge Inspection Rounds) and real-time video assist capabilities, either in the form of pre-recorded tutorials or live connection with colleagues in control rooms or remote locations.

Recognising the value of digital

Sunil Pandita, VP and GM of Honeywell Connected Industrial, stated that the energy industry was awakening to the utility of digital solutions in the workplace and the voluminous benefits that they could bestow.

“Operators across industries are recognising the value of digitising workflows, enabling workers with collaboration tools and connecting workers to live data so they can make better decisions, work more effectively and be safer whether on-site or while working remotely.”

“Honeywell Forge dramatically enhances workers’ daily experience by combining our process expertise with people enablement technologies, especially in today’s global business environment,” he said.

So far, the deployment of Honeywell’s solutions has been positive, effective and widespread, with facilities in the UK, the US, Canada and the Middle East making use of it.

