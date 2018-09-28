DTE Energy to cut methane emissions by 80% in sustainability transformation

US-based energy firm DTE Energy has announced it will reduce its methane gas emissions from natural gas utility operations by more than 80% by 2040.

This forms part of the company’s wider sustainability overhaul which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emission and address climate change, while continuing to provide customers with reliable and affordable power.

DTE, which is based in Detroit, is a diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services across the US. The natural gas transported by DTE serves as an energy source for over 1.3mn residential and business customers throughout Michigan.

DTE has also stated it will retire all of its coal-fired plants by 2040 to cut carbon emissions by 80%. It will also increase use of natural gas as a low-emission alternative to provide energy for 2.2mn customers in the south-east of the state.

Mark Stiers, president and COO of DTE Gas, stated: “Since 2011, DTE’s improvements in our natural gas distribution system have resulted in a 16% reduction in methane emissions. Our continued commitment to gas main replacement and proactive compressor station maintenance will allow us to reduce methane emissions by more than 80% in the next 20 years.”

He added: “DTE has demonstrated that methane emissions can be reduced while at the same time allowing natural gas to play an integral role in the company’s energy portfolio while transitioning to a reduced carbon emission infrastructure. A balanced mix of energy sources, such as wind, solar, and natural gas, is an important part of DTE’s strategy to deliver safe, secure, reliable, affordable and cleaner power to our customers and all Michigan customers.”