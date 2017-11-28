Article
Utilities

Energy charges rise by 10% annually for past 10 years

By Sophie Chapman
November 28, 2017
PCMG, a leading energy expert in the UK, announced that on average non-commodity charges for electricity bills have been rising by approximately 10% every year for the past 10 years.

Martin Chitty, the Director of Energy Analysis at PCMG, made the announcement during a speech at the nation’s largest energy event, EMEX.

“Non-commodity charges, which include network charges and environmental taxes, now represent a huge 55% of your annual electric bill,” reported Mr Chitty.

Martin Chitty also disclosed that this trend shows no signs of slowing down in the future.

“Back in 2008 non-commodity charges represented just 25% of the bill, now they are more than 55%. In the next two years they could be as much as 65% of your final electricity bill,” he added.

Non-commodity charges are made of a varety of factors, including energy taxes that a provider is required to pay to transmission charges, metering, and account management.

“Obviously depending on your business, these rises can have a huge impact on your energy costs.”

“To pick just one example, we've been working with a hospital in North West England, which has seen a 73% increase in their electric bills since 2010 which has been driven by the increase in non-commodity charges.”

“There are things that can be done to mitigate the issue, including forensically auditing the charges billed to the customer to ensure that nothing has been overcharged.”

UKEnergy Policy
