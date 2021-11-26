Entice Energy and Orbit Energy stop trading

Entice Energy, which comprises both Entice Energy Supply and Simply Your Energy, and Orbit Energy, have become the latest casualties in the UK's unfolding energy crisis.

Entice Energy supplies around 5,400 domestic customers and Orbit Energy supplies around 65,000 domestic customers.

Under Ofgem’s safety net, customers’ energy supply will continue. Funds that domestic customers have paid into their accounts will be protected, where they are in credit. Domestic customers will also be protected by the energy price cap when being switched to a new supplier.

Customers of Entice Energy and Orbit Energy will be contacted by their new supplier, which will be chosen by Ofgem.

Ofgem’s advice to affected customers in the meantime is to:

Wait until a new supplier has been appointed and you have been contacted by them in the following weeks before looking to switch to another energy supplier.

Take a meter reading so you have it ready for when your new supplier contacts you.

This will make the process of transferring customers over to the chosen supplier, and honouring any funds that domestic customers have paid into their accounts, where they are in credit, as smooth as possible.

In recent weeks there has been an unprecedented increase in global gas prices which is putting financial pressure on suppliers. Ofgem is working closely with government and industry to make sure customers continue to be protected this winter.

Neil Lawrence, Director of Retail at Ofgem, said its priority is to protect customers.

"We know this is a worrying time for many people and news of a supplier going out of business can be unsettling," he said.

“I want to reassure affected customers that they do not need to worry: under our safety net we’ll make sure your energy supplies continue. Ofgem will choose a new supplier for you and while we are doing this our advice is to wait until we appoint a new supplier and do not switch in the meantime. You can rely on your energy supply as normal. We will update you when we have chosen a new supplier, who will then get in touch about your tariff.

“Any customer concerned about paying their energy bill should contact their supplier to access the range of support that is available." Customers who have questions should visit the FAQs on its website.

Ten days ago Neon Reef, which supplies around 30,000 domestic electricity customers, and Social Energy Supply, which had 5,500 domestic customers, ceased trading, a day after Bulb - among the largest company affected by the crisis, with 1.7 million customers - did too. Given the scale of its customer base, a 'special administrator' has been appointed for Bulb.

Ofgem has appointed five suppliers to take over the energy supply for customers of six companies which also exited the market this month. The suppliers will take on a total of 70,600 domestic and non-domestic customers.