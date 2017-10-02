Article
Utilities

European Utility Week to commence in Amsterdam 3-5 October

By Jonathan Dyble
October 02, 2017
The 2017 edition of European Utility Week is set to take place in Amsterdam this week, an event that will see industry leaders and innovators in attendance to discuss key industry topics, with this year’s focus being on the strategic themes causing shifts in the utility sector.

The event will feature over 400 expert speakers on a whole range of topics, with opening speakers including Cedrik Neike, a member of the Managing Board at Siemens AG, presenting “The 3D Model of Energy: Decarbonisation Through Decentralisation and Digitalisation”.

See also:

"The global electricity system stands at a critical juncture in the midst of transition,” said Benjamin Sovacool, Professor of Energy Policy, University of Sussex and Professor of Business and Social Sciences, Aarhus University, who will be conducting a talk on consumer choice and energy.

“Whether consumers become empowered to expedite this transition, or resist it, remains an open-ended question. I am excited to take part in the opening keynote of EUW17 to help explore industry perspectives on both transitions and the topic of consumers and prosumers.”

Over 450 international utilities firms have confirmed their attendance, including the sponsors of Siemens, Accenture, Huawei, Oracle and Schneider Electric, each of which will have their own exhibit at the event.

