Fieldbit named Winning Startup by ENGIE

ENGIE Innovation Week, which ran from the 12th to the 17th of June this year, has recognised the amazing R&D efforts of Fieldbit, naming it Winning Startup.

ENGIE, Europe’s leading energy business, has run its Innovation Week for three years now in a five day event that highlights revolutions in the energy sector.

Founded in 2014, Fieldbit has swiftly become a leading developer of real-time augmented reality collaboration solutions. Remote experts are able to superimpose precise instructions on a physical machine, meaning technicians can be guided step-by-step through their instructions. Particularly pertinent to the energy and utilities industry, Fieldbit Hero helps preserve the practical field services knowledge of aging workforces by organically capturing the knowledge created during the service process. This information is then stored in a knowledge base for search, sharing, and reuse across the organisation.

Evyatar Meiren, CEO of Fieldbit, said of the win: "It is an honor to be selected as a winning startup by ENGIE, one of the world's largest energy providers. Fieldbit Hero harnesses innovative technologies to solve pressing problems facing today's utility companies, such as boosting field service productivity and replacing their aging workforces. We look forward to strengthening our cooperation with ENGIE as their field engineers proceed with the evaluation of our augmented reality platform."