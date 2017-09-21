Foss and Co. launches new Renewable Energy Partners fund

Foss and Company, an institutional investment management firm that has provided over $5bn in cash equity, has announced the launch of its new Foss Renewable Energy Partners fund, moving into the renewable energy market for the first time.

With plans to deploy $300mn in renewable energy projects by the end of 2018, the platform is aimed at providing quick access to tax credits for investors and equity capital for developers in the renewable energy market.

“Currently, many renewable energy and solar developers are having a difficult time finding tax credit equity financing and many large corporations don’t understand the positive impact such investments can have on their tax liability, earnings and environmental sustainability,” said Stephen Tracy, a partner with Novogradac and Co. LLP, a firm that has worked with Foss and Co. for over 30 years.

“Through the creation of this renewable energy financing platform, Foss & Company is looking to provide an efficient source of equity capital for developers and ample investment opportunities for corporate investors.”

Foss and Co.’s dedicated branch, Foss Renewable Energy Partners LLC will optimise the investment process for developers by organising the finance behind solar projects, both industrial and commercial, via its new platform, TaxEquity.com.

“The goal of Foss Renewable Energy Partners, LLC, and TaxEquity.com is to create an opportunity for institutional investors and large corporations to gain access to more quality renewable energy projects,” said George Barry, President, Foss & Company.

“As the asset manager, Foss Renewable Energy Partners underwrites the projects and takes them through the closing process in an efficient manner.”

“Most organizations don’t have the deep industry expertise to target, vet and structure such investments. Our new fund and TaxEquity.com solves this problem by allowing more investor capital to flow to quality energy projects.”

The move see’s Foss and Co. step outside its usual area of specialisation, largely having focused on affordable housing credit to date.