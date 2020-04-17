GE Digital: Digital Technology for Dispatch Crews

When it comes to planning for power outages, software gives electric utility operators a leg up.

With digital technologies like Advanced Distribution Management Solutions (ADMS), operators are given a comprehensive, real-time view across the grid to dispatch field crews as quickly as possible when a disruption happens.

A utility’s control centre is where this flow of information happens – acting as the centre of command for all operational processes. But during storms and other severe weather events, this command centre can quickly become inundated with activity as they look to supplement the restoration process with personnel based outside of the control centre. By dispatching workers on the outside for routine restoration and crew management, it allows for those stationed inside the control centre to focus their attention on critical, high-impact outages.

Storms are typically seasonal, but anytime a power outage happens, the response is fairly routine – customers rely on field crews to find the solution and turn the lights back on. Utilities that utilize ADMS can navigate these challenges with more resilience because they have the technology in place to scale dispatching personnel effectively.

Technologies like GE Digital’s Storm Assist help with that by getting the mission-critical data to the right people at the right time in a secure, browser-based system. Regardless of whatever severe weather event occurs, ADMS offerings like Storm Assist can enable field crews to access real-time network data, customer calls and crew locations outside of the control centre so the restoration process can be completed in the most efficient manner.

As we continue to see extreme weather events around the globe, there is a clear need for utilities to get ahead of outages by deploying the right solutions. Digital technologies like ADMS help utilities ensure the lights stay on while keeping field workers and the communities they serve safe.

