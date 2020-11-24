InEight wins five-year software transformation contract

InEight has won a five-year contract with Sydney Water involving the Partnering for Success (P4S) project controls platform.

The deal, which includes an optional five-year extension, was agreed with subsidiary InEight Pty Ltd.

The P4S integrated project controls system based on the InEight platform will be "instrumental in reducing costs, increasing confidence, and driving transparency and collaboration with the Regional Delivery Consortia (RDC)," said Mark Simister, Head of Program Delivery, Sydney Water.

Under the new model, Sydney Water entered a 10-year partnership with the RDCs to deliver end-to-end design, construction, maintenance and facilities management services.

Over the next decade, Sydney Water will invest at least $4 billion, supporting more than 400 jobs which is expected to grow to 1,200 in future.

The regional-based model will help deliver further efficiencies, improve network resilience and deliver the services to meet the needs of Sydney Water’s customers for future generations.

Sydney Water supplies 1.5 billion litres of water daily to more than five million people who live and work in Greater Sydney and Illawarra.