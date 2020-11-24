Article
Utilities

InEight wins five-year software transformation contract

By Dominic Ellis
November 24, 2020
undefined mins
Deal with Sydney Water will cut costs, increase confidence and drive collaboration...

InEight has won a five-year contract with Sydney Water involving the Partnering for Success (P4S) project controls platform.

The deal, which includes an optional five-year extension, was agreed with subsidiary InEight Pty Ltd.

The P4S integrated project controls system based on the InEight platform will be "instrumental in reducing costs, increasing confidence, and driving transparency and collaboration with the Regional Delivery Consortia (RDC)," said Mark Simister, Head of Program Delivery, Sydney Water.

Under the new model, Sydney Water entered a 10-year partnership with the RDCs to deliver end-to-end design, construction, maintenance and facilities management services. 

Over the next decade, Sydney Water will invest at least $4 billion, supporting more than 400 jobs which is expected to grow to 1,200 in future. 

The regional-based model will help deliver further efficiencies, improve network resilience and deliver the services to meet the needs of Sydney Water’s customers for future generations. 

Sydney Water supplies 1.5 billion litres of water daily to more than five million people who live and work in Greater Sydney and Illawarra.

softwareUtilitiesAustralia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy