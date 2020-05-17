Article
Utilities

Marathon Petroleum Goes Public

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
The second largest independent U.S. oil refiner&mdash;Marathon Petroleum Corp.&mdash;is set to go public on Friday July 1, 2011. The company will open...

 

The second largest independent U.S. oil refiner—Marathon Petroleum Corp.—is set to go public on Friday July 1, 2011.  The company will open to public investment on the New York Stock Exchange, making the move in response to a year-long rise in refining stocks.

Marathon Petroleum has been formed as a subsidiary of the parent company Marathon Oil Corp.  Apparently, investors have increasingly pushed for the company to capitalize on gasoline prices, which have risen at twice the rate of crude oil over the past year. 

Marathon Petroleum has been unofficially valued at $14 billion as permitted by the exchange to help investors gauge stock demand.  This valuation is roughly equivalent to Valero Energy Corp., which has double Marathon’s refining capacity.  However, Marathon Petroleum’s upgraded plants—which account for half of its refining capacity—have helped the company capture higher margins.

 

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK

Streamlining Inspection of Oil & Gas Well Sites & Processing Facilities

Consensus Building for Arctic Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling

Shell 'Prelude' Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal

Read the latest edition of Energy Digital

The company was split off from Marathon Oil after reported years of frustration in which the refining division reduced the value of the company’s more profitable crude oil and natural gas business.  The split was originally planned for February 2009 according to Marathon Oil CEO Clarence Cazalot; however, the global financial collapse halted plans.

With the recession subsiding, margins on U.S. crude refining operations have nearly tripled as energy demand rises once again.  Marathon Petroleum’s margins are expected to further widen in late 2012 after the completion of a $2.2 billion upgrade to the company’s Detroit, Michigan (USA) refinery.  The project will boost the refinery’s capacity to refine heavy crude from Canada’s oil sands to 100,000 barrels a day from just 20,000 currently. 

marathonpetroleumOilrefiner
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy