National Grid’s Viking Link and Siemens Energy begin UK JV

A major UK infrastructure project as part of a joint venture between National Grid’s Viking Link and Siemens Energy Ltd has begun.

The construction phase of the world’s longest electricity interconnector has begun. The high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) project will link the United Kingdom and Denmark.

The project has represented a major step into meeting the UK’s goal to become net-zero by 2050.

The work started this month, beginning with the construction of a new access road to the site. It is expected to take around nine months to complete the 2.4km road for the Bicker Fen converter station site.

Upon competition, the 1.4 Gigawatt high voltage electricity interconnector will become the world’s longest with a total subsea and onshore length of 765 kilometres.

Kwasi Kwartend, the UK Minister for Energy and Clean Growth, said: “This major construction project will put Lincolnshire firmly at the heart of our economic recovery. Not only will this scheme create local green-collar jobs across the county, but it will also bolster our energy security, reduce bills for consumers, and give our home-grown renewable generators a greater chance to export zero-carbon electricity around the world.”

In addition to this, Mike Elmer, Viking Link Project Director for National Grid Ventures, said:

“We’ve already completed the initial groundwork with archaeological and ecological surveys as well as waterworks studies, however, this is a key construction milestone for the project.”

He then went on to say: “Viking Link will play a vital role in helping to decarbonise the UK’s power supply on the journey to a net zero carbon energy system. It will enable access to a cleaner greener supply of electricity, which will make energy more secure and affordable for consumers.”

Siemens Energy’s HVDC Operations Manager, Roy Tonge, explained: “Our proven track record for completing projects of this type, not only in the UK but also around the world, will ensure we construct the Viking Link project to the highest standards, with a particular focus on the latest sustainability and low carbon construction techniques. As with all our projects we will continually have an eye on health and safety standards not only within the confines of the construction site, but also ensuring the surrounding community are kept informed and safe at all times.”