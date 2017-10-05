Article
Nissan announces new e-NV200 van with longer-range

By Sophie Chapman
October 05, 2017
Nissan reports on its new electric model, the e-NV200, with its longer-range and zero emissions.

The innovative 40kWh battery designed for the vehicle will allow drivers to travel an extra 100km per charge, giving up to 280km on a single charge, according to the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC).

The information was announced at the Nissan Features 3.0 in Oslo, Norway – Europe’s Green Capital for 2019.

According to the NEDC, the premiere reported that the battery has not increased in size compared to previous models, whilst offering a 60% extended range.

By helping individual customers lower their carbon footprint, Nissan are also aiming to lower CO2 emissions within cities, through the focus it placed upon business and professional drivers making collections or deliveries.

“With its longer range and excellent cargo capacity, the new e-NV200 is the perfect last mile delivery solution for urban deliveries and collections,” commented Gareth Dunsmore, Electrical Vehicle Director of Nissan Europe.

“Given the huge impact that business deliveries/collections and professional drivers have on air quality and traffic congestion, especially in city centres, helping cut the level of CO2 emissions they create is a vital part of creating a more sustainable future.”

The new e-NV200 is expected to be available from Nissan before the end of 2017.

