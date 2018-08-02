Article
Utilities

Octopus Energy to take on 90,000 former Iresa customers

By Olivia Minnock
August 02, 2018
undefined mins
Octopus Energy is taking on 90,000 new customers who were previously with the now-defunct Iresa.

Octopus Energy is taking on 90,000 new customers who were previously with the now-defunct Iresa.

Since Iresa ceased trading, the UK energy regulator Ofgem had to choose a new gas and electricity supplier for those customers left in the lurch by their former supplier.

Having previously been banned from taking on new customers by Ofgem, Iresa finally ceased trading last week. The ban was imposed as Citizens Advice had received a huge number of complaints from customers about the provider, specifically around customer service. In fact, Iresa broke a record for the number of Citizens Advice complains received.

See also:

E.ON to acquire RWE’s 76.8% stake in innogy

PCMG: UK energy prices have risen 10% per year for a decade

Read the latest edition of Energy Digital

Octopus Energy was chosen as a new supplier due to its good customer service rating in contrast to Iresa. Citizens Advice said it has a 3.8 out of 5 scoring.

Octopus, which currently has about 250,000 customers, will take on the extra 90,000 by the end of August.

Greg Jackson, CEO, Octopus Energy said: “Iresa’s records are in a terrible mess so it will take us a bit of time to untangle them.” However, the 36% rise in customer numbers should make these efforts worthwhile.

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy