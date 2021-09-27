Most popular

Sep 27, 2021

Octopus Energy's Kraken platform meets Avro customers' needs
Customers with credit in their Avro Energy account will be moved to their Octopus Energy account

Octopus Energy has been appointed by energy regulator Ofgem to take over the customers of Avro Energy, which is undergoing administration.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that Avro’s customers are well looked after," it said in a statement. "We offered to take on this responsibility because we believe that our technology platform (Kraken) will make the change as smooth and straightforward for their customers as possible."

It added that it has a strong track record in large customer migrations and would like to reassure customers that there will be no interruption or impact to their energy supply. If they have credit with Avro, it is protected, and will be moved to their Octopus Energy account. Customers will be contacted within the next 48 hours.

"We’re also working with the administrator of Avro to inform what opportunities there might be for Avro Energy’s staff in the wider Octopus Energy Group, and particularly at Octopus's operations hub in Leicester," it said.

Neil Lawrence, Ofgem’s director of retail, said: "We understand that this news may be unsettling for customers, however they do not need to worry. Their energy supply will continue as normal, and customer credit balances will be honoured.

“Your energy supply will not be interrupted. Octopus Energy will be in contact with customers over the coming days with further information. Once the transfer has been completed, customers can shop around for a better deal if they wish to.”

The recent increase in wholesale global gas prices continues to be a cause of concern for consumers, businesses and energy suppliers across the UK.

A joint statement from Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and Ofgem Chief Executive Jonathan Brearley said: 

“We want to be clear that this is not an issue of supply – the United Kingdom benefits from having a diverse range of gas supply sources with capacity that can more than meet demand ... in the event an energy supplier fails, we are committed that consumers face the least amount of disruption possible – and there are clear and well-established processes in place to ensuring this is the case."

