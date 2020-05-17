Oil Rig Explosion in Gulf, Four Hospitalized

Just when we thought oil companies had learned their lesson in the Gulf after BP's settlement yesterday, a rig explodes off the coast of Louisiana Friday morning, sending four people to the hospital. Two are believed to be missing.

The rig in question is owned by Black Elk Energy, about 25 miles southeast of Grand Isle, La. Coast Guard officials do not yet have any information to report on the cause of the explosion or the status of the workers taken to the hospital. Unlike BP's Deepwater Horizon rig, the platform is a production platform, not an exploratory well.

The company runs some 854 wells on 155 platforms in Texas and Louisiana waters.

