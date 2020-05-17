Article
Utilities

Oil Rig Explosion in Gulf, Four Hospitalized

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Just when we thought oil companies had learned their lesson in the Gulf after BP&#39;s settlement yesterday, a rig explodes off the coast of Louisiana...

 

Just when we thought oil companies had learned their lesson in the Gulf after BP's settlement yesterday, a rig explodes off the coast of Louisiana Friday morning, sending four people to the hospital. Two are believed to be missing.

The rig in question is owned by Black Elk Energy, about 25 miles southeast of Grand Isle, La. Coast Guard officials do not yet have any information to report on the cause of the explosion or the status of the workers taken to the hospital. Unlike BP's Deepwater Horizon rig, the platform is a production platform, not an exploratory well.

The company runs some 854 wells on 155 platforms in Texas and Louisiana waters.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

BP to Settle in Gulf Spill, Face Manslaughter Charges

US to Become World's Top Oil Producer in 5 Years

Read More in Energy Digital's November Issue

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

 

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy