Article
Utilities

Oil Spill in Minnesota After Canadian Train Derails

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
A Canadian train carrying crude oil through western Minnesota derailed Wednesday, causing the first major spill in North America by rail transit&mdash...

 

A Canadian train carrying crude oil through western Minnesota derailed Wednesday, causing the first major spill in North America by rail transit—a bad omen for the prospect of the Keystone XL pipeline?

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, Canada's second-largest railroad, reported that 14 of its 94-car, mile-long train fell off the tracks. A spokesman says only one 26,000-gallon tank had ruptured and has yet to comment on the type of crude spilled. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency estimates that 20,000 to 30,000 gallons, 475 to 715 barrels, leaked, Reuters reports.

Colder weather has somewhat hindered cleanup, making it more difficult to recover thickening oil. Frozen grounds, fortunately, offer more protection to surface or ground water in the area.

Rail shipment of oil has rapidly increased in North America as oil production has outgrown pipeline capacity. On average, about 40,000 barrels per day were shipped via train to the US in 2012, according to Canada's National Energy Board.

Although environmentalists continue to vehemently oppose the prospect of pipelines carrying oil from Canada's vast tar sands to refineries in the US Gulf Coast, supporters beg the question: is rail any better?

Actually, it probably is. Spills from rail cars are rare, and delivering crude by rail has been historically effective for producers to develop massive volumes of oil production in areas of the US lacking pipelines. The Keystone oil pipeline alone has already seen twelve oil spills in North Dakota—the largest of which included about 400 barrels of oil. And that's just the beginning. Is it worth the risk?

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Doug Bellfeuille/Minnesota Pollution Control Agency/Handout

Read More in Energy Digital's March Issue

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

energy digitalOiloil spillCanada
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy