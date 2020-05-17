Article
Utilities

Pirates Hijack Oil Tanker off Nigerian Coast

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Pirates hijacked an oil tanker and its crew off the coast of Nigeria Tuesday night, the navy and a security company told Reuters. Nigeria&#39;s navy r...

 

Pirates hijacked an oil tanker and its crew off the coast of Nigeria Tuesday night, the navy and a security company told Reuters. Nigeria's navy retook the tanker Wednesday, freeing 23 Indian sailors held hostage.

The vessel has arrived safely at Lagos' busy port and no sailors were injured. The pirates fled when they saw the Nigerian naval ship and it is still unclear whether they stole any cargo.

The Singapore owned vessel, Abu Dhabi Star, was seized just 14 nautical miles from the entrance of the Lagos port.

"Reports claim the tanker was laden with fuel and is now sailing into the Gulf of Guinea, which suggests that some or all of its cargo will be offloaded into a waiting vessel and subsequently sold on the region's illegal fuel market," an official told Reuters from the security firm AKE.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

Gulf Oil Platforms and Refineries Recover from Isaac

Oil Refinery Blast in Venezuela Kills 26

Read More in Energy Digital's Hottest Summer Issue

The event adds to an increasing number of pirate attacks off the coast of Nigeria and other oil-rich countries in West Africa, driving up shipping insurance costs. In the last couple years, piracy in the area has escalated from less severe armed robberies to more violent hijackings and cargo thefts.

Experts believe that Nigeria's corrupt law enforcement is to blame for the pirates circulating from within the country. In the southern Niger Delta, it's common for thieves to tap pipelines running through swamps for hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil a day.

A Greek-owned oil tanker seized by pirates last month was also spotted Wednesday off the coast of Nigeria. Some 3,000 tonnes of gas oil, worth about $3 million, was stolen, according to AKE.

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

 

 

energy digitalNigeriaoil tankerpirate
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy