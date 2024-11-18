Q&A: John Donigian from Moody’s on Energy Supply Chain Risks

Unprecedented global complexities undeniably have an impact on energy and utility companies, meaning they face a perfect storm of challenges.

Regulatory landscapes are shifting rapidly, environmental risks are intensifying and supply chain vulnerabilities have never been more exposed.

And with COP29 currently taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, energy companies are once again under the spotlight for their role in the green transition —- but supply chains for both renewables and fossil fuels are under unprecedented strain.

