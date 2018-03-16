Article
Utilities

Schneider Electric appointed by Tottenham Hotspur as Stadium Energy Management Supplier

By Sophie Chapman
March 16, 2018
undefined mins
The UK football team, Tottenham Hotspur, has appointed the France-based energy firm, Schneider Electric, as its Official Stadium Management S...

The UK football team, Tottenham Hotspur, has appointed the France-based energy firm, Schneider Electric, as its Official Stadium Management Supplier.

The company will provide all of the electricity to the team’s new North London football stadium during construction, service, and maintenance phases.

Schneider Electric will also be responsible for integrating key systems to the stadium, making it more energy efficient.

“Schneider Electric is a leading provider of energy and building management systems and we are delighted to announce its role in the stadium project,” remarked Matthew Collecott, Director of Operations at Tottenham Hotspur.

“We have the upmost confidence in its ability to deliver a best-in-class energy management system, which will power one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the world.”

SEE ALSO:

The new ground is set to be London’s largest football stadium, with a 61,5999-hosting capacity.

The stadium has been designed with many smart features, utilising technology to enable an intelligent, modern site.

“Technology is a key part of the design of this new building, from equipment rooms to cable runs. We're not just bolting on technology -- we're making it part of the fabric of our intelligent stadium,” Sanjeev Katwa, Head of Technology at Tottenham Hotspur, commented last year.

The energy company will be embedding its EcoStruxure™ platform into the architecture of the stadium for real-time monitoring, enhancing maintenance and visitor experience.

UK
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy