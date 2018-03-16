Schneider Electric appointed by Tottenham Hotspur as Stadium Energy Management Supplier

The UK football team, Tottenham Hotspur, has appointed the France-based energy firm, Schneider Electric, as its Official Stadium Management Supplier.

The company will provide all of the electricity to the team’s new North London football stadium during construction, service, and maintenance phases.

Schneider Electric will also be responsible for integrating key systems to the stadium, making it more energy efficient.

“Schneider Electric is a leading provider of energy and building management systems and we are delighted to announce its role in the stadium project,” remarked Matthew Collecott, Director of Operations at Tottenham Hotspur.

“We have the upmost confidence in its ability to deliver a best-in-class energy management system, which will power one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the world.”

The new ground is set to be London’s largest football stadium, with a 61,5999-hosting capacity.

The stadium has been designed with many smart features, utilising technology to enable an intelligent, modern site.

“Technology is a key part of the design of this new building, from equipment rooms to cable runs. We're not just bolting on technology -- we're making it part of the fabric of our intelligent stadium,” Sanjeev Katwa, Head of Technology at Tottenham Hotspur, commented last year.

The energy company will be embedding its EcoStruxure™ platform into the architecture of the stadium for real-time monitoring, enhancing maintenance and visitor experience.