Siemens Energy wins major service agreement in Middle East

Kuwait’s Minister of Electricity and Water (MEW) has awarded Siemens Energy a five-year service contract for the maintenance of 116 high-voltage substations, the energy giant says.

It represents Siemens Energy’s largest transmission service order in the country and is one of the biggest service agreements in the Middle East’s power transmission sector.

The project aims to ensure reliable power supply throughout Kuwait, with the service stations set to undergo maintenance to enhance their reliability and safety while providing power to both residential and commercial areas, Siemens Energy says.

A substation is key to power supply as it is used for transmitting and distributing electricity to distant locations. It is for that reason that safety, security, reliability, and efficiency are essential.

Through preventative maintenance Siemens Energy aims to ensure that the people of Kuwait have a stable and reliable source of energy, the statement adds.

Ananthnarayan Iyer, VP (Transmission Service), Siemens Energy Middle East, said: "It covers preventive maintenance and emergency repair of the substations, including various voltage levels switchgears, power transformers and various assets in each substation."

"We are looking forward to contributing further to Kuwait’s long-term energy demands in a sustainable manner. The services to these substations will help maximise performance, lower operating costs and deliver better network operations for the ministry," he adds.

“This agreement builds on our strong legacy of successful projects in Kuwait,” says Herbert Klausner, managing director of Siemens Energy Kuwait.

“We remain committed to driving power sector efficiency across Kuwait and helping the Ministry of Electricity meet the increasing demand for power for domestic, industrial and municipal use,” he adds, highlight that around a quarter of the power transmitted in the country utilises Siemens Energy’s technology.

The awarding of the contract is the second major coup for the energy giant in the GCC, following news that Siemens Energy has been appointed to upgrade and expand services at Jebal Ali L2 power and water station in Dubai.

The integrated 20-year long-term service agreement for that project includes an intelligent gas turbine controller, which has been jointly developed by DEWA and Siemens Energy.

As per that agreement Siemens Energy will supply an intelligent controller for each of the four SGT5-4000F gas turbines, the latest SPPA-T3000 control system, services for generators, as well as added upgrades for outage reduction and operational flexibility.

The intelligent controller was co-developed by DEWA and Siemens Energy in 2019 and is the world’s first thermodynamic Digital Twin Gas Turbine (GT) Intelligent Controller. The controller uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to systematically give power plant operators a complete and continuous overview and scenario-based assessment of power plant operations.