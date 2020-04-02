Smarter Grid Solutions implements net-zero system

Tech innovators Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS) has announced the release of its ANM Strata 3.0 system to monitor thousands of energy resources.

A third-generation DERMS (distributed energy resources management system), ANM Strata 3.0 was created when SGS recognised that control system would need to be magnitudes stronger to accommodate the increasing number of devices: from hundreds to thousands.

With the growth of renewable power sources rising steeply worldwide following years of gradual increase, the new challenge for energy companies is incorporating them into national grids and allowing countries to meet carbon-reduction targets.

Digitising the energy sector

DERMS grant vital controls to electricity companies, including voltage management, power flow optimisation and grid load management.

These systems of control eliminate inefficient ‘bottle-necking’, wherein an excess of power is resolved by limiting the amount of power allowed to enter the system, thus producing wastage.

ANM Strata 3.0 mitigates this by allowing excess power to be diverted from the grid into manageable storage batteries and then subsequently redistributed during peak times to regulate the flow of electricity and save both consumers and energy companies money.

Priding itself on high-quality software featuring the latest digital security protection from cyberattacks, SGS states that its solutions can be safely scaled to the size required by whichever grid it is implemented.

A leap forward

Regarding the release of SGS’ new system, Colin Gault, Head of Products, said, “ANM Strata 3.0 is a leap forward in network operators’ abilities to meet the challenges of reaching net-zero and tackling the climate emergency.

“Renewable energy and energy storage are essential components to decarbonise our power networks and this is the software that will enable much larger numbers of energy devices to be integrated into the grid while maintaining stability.

“With the latest version of our software, we have made some foundational changes to the underlying platform that support our product vision of mass scalability with no impact on availability, security or performance.”

ANM Strata 3.0 will be an entirely customisable system so that enterprises can maximise their usage and specialise its application.

Enhancements available to users include asset scheduling, power factor dispatching and auto-configuration for merit order stacks