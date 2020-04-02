Article
Utilities

Smarter Grid Solutions implements net-zero system

By William Girling
April 02, 2020
undefined mins
Tech innovators

Tech innovators Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS) has announced the release of its ANM Strata 3.0 system to monitor thousands of energy resources.

A third-generation DERMS (distributed energy resources management system), ANM Strata 3.0 was created when SGS recognised that control system would need to be magnitudes stronger to accommodate the increasing number of devices: from hundreds to thousands. 

With the growth of renewable power sources rising steeply worldwide following years of gradual increase, the new challenge for energy companies is incorporating them into national grids and allowing countries to meet carbon-reduction targets. 

Digitising the energy sector

DERMS grant vital controls to electricity companies, including voltage management, power flow optimisation and grid load management.

These systems of control eliminate inefficient ‘bottle-necking’, wherein an excess of power is resolved by limiting the amount of power allowed to enter the system, thus producing wastage. 

SEE ALSO:

ANM Strata 3.0 mitigates this by allowing excess power to be diverted from the grid into manageable storage batteries and then subsequently redistributed during peak times to regulate the flow of electricity and save both consumers and energy companies money. 

Priding itself on high-quality software featuring the latest digital security protection from cyberattacks, SGS states that its solutions can be safely scaled to the size required by whichever grid it is implemented. 

A leap forward

Regarding the release of SGS’ new system, Colin Gault, Head of Products, said, “ANM Strata 3.0 is a leap forward in network operators’ abilities to meet the challenges of reaching net-zero and tackling the climate emergency.

“Renewable energy and energy storage are essential components to decarbonise our power networks and this is the software that will enable much larger numbers of energy devices to be integrated into the grid while maintaining stability.

“With the latest version of our software, we have made some foundational changes to the underlying platform that support our product vision of mass scalability with no impact on availability, security or performance.”

ANM Strata 3.0 will be an entirely customisable system so that enterprises can maximise their usage and specialise its application. 

Enhancements available to users include asset scheduling, power factor dispatching and auto-configuration for merit order stacks

UtilitiesTechnologyEnergy Efficiency
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy