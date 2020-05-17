Article
Top 5 oil producing states in the U.S.

By Admin
May 17, 2020
The March issue of Energy Digital magazine is live

The Bakken shale oil play has changed the oil and gas production landscape in North America. North Dakota now ranks No. 2 among U.S. oil-producing states. How do the other oil producing states stack up?

5.) Oklahoma – The Sooner State production is increasing and is now at more than 262,000 barrels per day.

4.) California – the Golden State has been in decline but still pumps out 526,000 barrels per day.

3.) Alaska – The Frontier State has also been in decline but is cranking out 556,000 barrels a day.

2.) North Dakota – The Roughrider State has benefited from the Bakken shale play and now delivers 769,000 barrels a day.

1.)  Texas – The Lone Star State is still by far the top oil producing state with more than 2.1 million barrels per day.

Source: Energy Information Administration

