Article
Utilities

U.S. oil boom gives Obama leverage with Saudi Arabia

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
[email protected] The March issue of Energy Digital magazine is live The shale oil boom in North America from the Bakken to Texas has the United Sta...

The March issue of Energy Digital magazine is live

The shale oil boom in North America from the Bakken to Texas has the United States on the road to energy independence, which also means that when President Barack Obama visits with Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah tomorrow, the usual bargaining chip of oil imports is not in play.

According to Bloomberg.com, with the new energy freedom, the U.S. finds itself free to address policy differences and the shift gives the U.S. a freer hand in shaping Middle East policy, especially in seeking an accommodation with Iran while lessening Saudi influence in Washington.

The two countries have been working out issues with disagreements on how to handle situations in Syria, Egypt, and Iran. The U.S. may now take stronger positions without fear of repercussions such as oil embargos or reductions; although, both nations have maintained a tight relationship in dealing with terrorism and energy security issues.

According to Bloomberb.com, the U.S. oil output reached an average of 7.45 million barrels a day last year, 39 percent more than in 2009. As a result, U.S. imports from OPEC fell to their lowest level in 18 years with an average of 3.49 million barrels a day.

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy