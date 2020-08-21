Get Surfshark VPN at https://surfshark.deals/undecided and enter promo code UNDECIDED for 85% off and 3 extra months for free! Exploring solar panel efficiency breakthroughs in 2020. The past year has had some really interesting advancements with perovskite and multijunction solar cells, which are going to have a big impact. Plus, what if I told you it might be possible to harvest power from shadows?