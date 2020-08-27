Hydrogen fuel cell cars: All you need to know - Changing Lanes #017. The BMW Podcast.

Lots of experts are sure that hydrogen fuel cell cars are the future, and that it won’t be long before hydrogen-powered cars will be all the rage. In this episode, Sara and Jonathan are here to make sure that once everybody is fuel cell vehicles, you’ll be ready to join the discussion. Our hosts explain how a hydrogen engine works, dive into the pros and cons of fuel cell technology, and also take a look into the future of hydrogen engines. All this and more in this episode of “Changing Lanes” - so hit play to become a hydrogen car expert.