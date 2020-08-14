Video
Liebherr - Peak-Shaving with the Liduro Energy Storage System LES 300
By Liebherr
August 14, 2020
In lifting and lowering applications in industry, transport and logistics, energy costs can be reduced by 20-40% through the storage and efficient use of recuperative energy. The return of recuperation energy to the application for smoothing peak loads has a significant effect on the dimensioning and the total costs of the application. It can be downsized on various levels:
- Gensets
- Cable cross-sections
- Point of common connection
- Overall energy consumption