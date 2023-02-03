Video
Smart Energy

Motor Oil offers shining light in new world of energy issues

By George Hopkin
February 03, 2023
Nick Giannakakis, Group Chief Information Officer at Motor Oil, on how technology can help the world transition to a more sustainable way of using energy

Greece's Motor Oil is taking decisive action to address climate change and help the world transition to a more sustainable way of using energy. With a strong track record in the energy sector, spanning over 50 years in Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean region, the company is well-equipped to guide the industry towards a brighter future. 

Motor Oil's ambitious plan to transition to a new energy environment includes dynamic targets and is the largest of its kind in Southeastern Europe.  

Founded in 1970, Motor Oil has built a Europe-leading role for itself in the sectors of crude oil refining and marketing of petroleum products in the eastern Mediterranean region. The company’s workforce of more than 2,500 exports to over 70 countries.

Nick Giannakakis, Group Chief Information Officer at Motor Oil, says he and his team take pride in the way they have helped support Motor Oil in its new organisational strategy. “There is also a lot to be proud of in the work we’ve done in the retail sector and how we have launched one of the largest EV charging solutions in this part of the world,” says Giannakakis. 


