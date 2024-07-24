Alibaba's Energy Expert: Paving Way for Sustainable Olympics

Smart transport and energy management

In Paris, 100% of residents live within a kilometre of a transit station, simplifying the use of existing transport systems for the 2024 Games. This contrasts with Los Angeles, where only 11% of residents live within a kilometre of a transit stop.

Alibaba Cloud’s Energy Expert solution will be used to collect data at Paris 2024, providing insights and recommendations for future host cities like Los Angeles.

William Xiong, Vice President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said: “Energy Expert will further prove its value in the most high-profile and challenging arena of all the fast-paced and highly competitive world of international sports. The insights Energy Expert delivers will form part of the solution to assist the IOC and future Games to be more sustainable.”