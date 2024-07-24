Article
Sustainability

Alibaba's Energy Expert: Paving Way for Sustainable Olympics

By Bizclik Admin
July 24, 2024
Alibaba Cloud Energy Expert will be deployed at Paris 2024
Alibaba Cloud is using its Energy Expert solutions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games to monitor energy use, helping make future Games more sustainable

More than 15 million spectators are expected to attend the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, marking France's first time hosting in a century. Each visitor will journey, many internationally, to witness the competition.

Since 2017, the Paris 2024 Organising Committee and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have focused on reducing the Games’ environmental impact. Initiatives include free public transport for spectators and using existing venues to avoid construction emissions.

Youtube Placeholder

Smart transport and energy management

In Paris, 100% of residents live within a kilometre of a transit station, simplifying the use of existing transport systems for the 2024 Games. This contrasts with Los Angeles, where only 11% of residents live within a kilometre of a transit stop.

Alibaba Cloud’s Energy Expert solution will be used to collect data at Paris 2024, providing insights and recommendations for future host cities like Los Angeles.

William Xiong, Vice President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said: “Energy Expert will further prove its value in the most high-profile and challenging arena of all the fast-paced and highly competitive world of international sports. The insights Energy Expert delivers will form part of the solution to assist the IOC and future Games to be more sustainable.”

William Xiong, Vice President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence and General Manager for International Industry Solutions

Alibaba Cloud’s role in sustainability

Alibaba Group, founded in 1999, launched Alibaba Cloud in 2009, becoming China's leading cloud computing company. Its services include elastic computing, desktop services, object storage and Energy Expert.

Eddie Wu, CEO of Alibaba Group, highlighted that sustainability is integral to Alibaba’s mission: “Sustainability initiatives have shaped the essence of Alibaba and are as equally important to Alibaba as the creation of business value. The core of our ESG efforts is focused on how to be a better company.”

Eddie Wu, CEO of Alibaba Group

Energy Expert is a data-driven tool aiding companies in achieving carbon neutrality. Acting as a carbon management assistant, it quantifies greenhouse gas emissions, generates reports for emissions standards and provides certifications. 

Powered by AI, it identifies potential energy savings using data from 13 types of metering devices.

Energy Expert at Paris 2024

Youtube Placeholder

At Paris 2024, Energy Expert will enable precise analysis of power consumption to guide future host cities. Applied to all 35 competition venues, it consolidates data from both the Olympic and Paralympic Games into a single dashboard.

As part of this programme, 100 smart electricity meters will gather extensive datasets and provide real-time information. The platform will track power usage, venue capacity, weather conditions and competition-related data.

llario Corna, Chief Information and Technology Officer at the IOC

llario Corna, Chief Information and Technology Officer at the IOC, stated: "Sustainability is one of the three pillars of Olympic Agenda 2020+5 alongside credibility and youth. With Energy Expert, we can now forecast our energy-related impacts well into the future and accurately measure our progress. 

Youtube Placeholder

“Electricity consumption is a large contributor to the Olympic Games’ carbon emissions. The data-driven insight produced by Energy Expert will help us learn from each Games edition and apply that knowledge intelligently to make future events even more energy efficient."

Beyond Paris 2024, Energy Expert will also analyse data from previous Summer and Winter Olympics, contributing to a greener future for the Games.

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.

