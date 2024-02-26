Ørsted's Hornsea 3 wind farm welcomes Boldyn Networks' 5G

In an exciting move for sustainability, Boldyn Networks has partnered with leading renewable energy company Ørsted for the second time. The collaboration is set to bring connectivity to the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

“Delivering a project with the size and scale of Hornsea 3 safely and successfully requires strong communication across the project,” shares Luke Bridgman, Hornsea 3 Senior Project Director at Ørsted.

“During construction, Hornsea 3 will support thousands of jobs and it’s essential that our teams are well connected throughout this phase. We look forward to working with Boldyn Networks as we progress our plans for offshore construction.”

Once constructed, Hornsea 3 will:

Be located 160 km off the UK east coast

Cover an area of approximately 696 km2 in the North Sea

Be home to up to 200 wind turbines

be capable of generating clean energy for over 3.3 million UK homes

Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. As a global leader on climate action, Ørsted was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Connectivity for renewable energy

Through the creation of a high-speed mobile network at Hornsea 3, Boldyn Networks provide the super-fast network communications infrastructure needed during the wind farm’s construction.

By enabling the so-called ‘offices at sea’, the teams on site at Hornsea 3 will have seamless communication as well as access to the necessary software and construction equipment being used to build the wind farm.

“Hornsea 3 marks our third wind farm delivered, reflecting our commitment to helping build a cleaner, greener future,” celebrates Sean Keating, Managing Director, Professional and Cloud Services at Boldyn Networks.

“Our expertise in deploying state of the art wireless solutions in complex and challenging environments positions us as the partner of choice. We are proud to be partnering with Ørsted once again to bring cutting-edge connectivity solutions to the world’s largest wind farm.”

Previous successful offshore projects delivered include the Moray East wind farm in Scotland where Boldyn Networks designed a bespoke private network covering nearly 300 square kilometres, and the deployment of a 4G mobile network at Hornsea 2 wind farm.

