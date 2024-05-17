How is the Talent Gap Holding Back the Energy Transition?

She says unlike in other European countries, the energy sector in the UK needs strategies that account for the impact of Brexit. There are some lessons to be learned from European neighbours to fill the UK-specific talent gap, but strategies do differ from those applicable in other European countries?

Lysan advises that the shortage of qualified project managers available due to the talent gap that Brexit has created must be addressed.

“It is therefore important that employers upskill their existing workforce by investing in training programmes that are tailored to the specific challenges of their sector,” she says. “With our 700,000 member-strong global community of experienced professionals, we have an unparalleled knowledge bank that informs our training programmes, supporting individuals to realise their potential as project managers.”

Project management skills, Lysan believes, are imperative in bolstering the efficiency and success of clean energy projects amid economic conditions that prioritise efficiency, as highlighted in the report.

“Project management skills will be critical to bolstering the efficiency and success of these projects,” she continues. “What’s more, these skills have never been needed more urgently. Another recent PMI report, the Pulse of the Profession 2024, highlighted the fact that one in every 10 projects result in failure. Upskilling workers so they can deliver successful energy projects will therefore not only aid their professional development, but also unlock the UK’s green transition.”

What are the report’s key findings?

