Internet of Energy: Optimising efficiency and lowering costs

With the Internet of Things (IoT) being highlighted as key in efficient energy management, it is clear that there is still a need for greater sustainable energy consumption. This leads businesses to consider how the Internet of Energy is ultimately evolving to optimise energy use in the future and as a result, lower costs and enable energy production to become more efficient.

In order to provide some clarity on what the Internet of Energy is doing, Energy Digital considers not only how the Internet of Energy is used by businesses currently, but how it is projected to be used going forward for ‘the smart home.’

A technology to optimise energy use

Internet of Energy (or IoE) is a technological term that refers to a technology that links power generation, distribution, and consumption to optimise energy use and lower costs. It uses IoT technology to collect and manage data and operations throughout multiple points within a power grid structure.

The Internet of Energy also has plenty of use cases, like smart meters that are used in homes or businesses, for example. Smart meters use two wireless networks to communicate with a utility company. The Home Area Network then connects appliances and lights to the meter, which help utility companies determine the energy demand in a particular area.