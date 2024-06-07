KPMG: Energy Hit Hard by Geopolitics & AI Governance Gaps

“To some extent the Covid pandemic was a rehearsal for some of the broader risks and profound threats facing companies today. Leaders have developed a degree of resilience but, for the first time in modern history, they’re facing challenges on multiple fronts – from conflict to complex regulation, climate change and a ‘patchwork’ adoption of AI in different nations and regions.”

KPMG states that organisations across all industries face numerous geopolitical risks that can affect their operations and long-term sustainability.

As a result, there is a growing vacuum in global governance causing fragmentation of markets, supply chains, rules and standards.

What are the main findings?

KPMG’s report has three main findings. They are: