Q&A with Simone Sullivan, Head of Storage at EDF Renewables

Its operating portfolio of 44 renewable energy sites across the UK and Ireland include battery storage, solar and onshore and offshore wind, together totalling 1.5GW, provides much needed affordable, low carbon electricity.

Alongside this, it has an expanding portfolio with almost 14GW of projects in planning and development to help England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales to achieve ambitious low carbon targets, with a plan to build five times what it already has in operation and to do that responsibly and sustainably.

In an exclusive sit down with Energy Digital, Simone discusses the critical need for grid investment to meet net-zero ambitions, the role of battery technology in ensuring grid flexibility and stability and the innovative setting benchmarks for the future.

Q. What strategies does EDF Renewables have in place to address the pressing need for grid investment in a bid to meet net zero ambitions?

£58bn (US$74.9bn) worth of investment is needed to align the grid capacity in the UK to match up with the rising demand for renewable energy by 2035.

At EDF Renewables, we’ve committed to major investments in renewable energy sources like onshore and offshore wind, solar and battery storage, with the aim to reach 10GW of renewable capacity by 2035.

Vital to managing the increasing electricity demand on our grid, which is expected to double by 2050, is battery technology. Battery storage provides the flexibility and stability in power systems required as we transition to variable sources of renewables and minimises wasted energy, with the technology able to help cut curtailment costs.

Battery storage can play an important role in addressing grid flexibility requirements. But we still need to modernise grid infrastructure, so we need new poles and wires to reach our net zero targets as well.

Q. How does EDF Renewables plan to leverage battery technology and demand response to ensure a smoother transition to a low-carbon electricity network?

As highlighted in the IEA’s Electricity Grids and Secure Energy Transitions report, we need to see a sixfold expansion in battery deployment globally by the end of this decade, or risk stalling clean energy transitions.

We’re helping address some of this demand by providing up to 2GW of battery storage capacity here in the UK to accelerate the transition to a clean energy system. We have also secured connections to National Grid’s high voltage transmission network to accommodate local grid needs and to support requirements such as EV charging hubs.

One model that is providing a blueprint for urban centres to transition to a low-carbon electricity network, without causing additional strain to the grid, is our Energy Superhub Oxford (ESO) project.

ESO is a great example of a new model which brings the UK’s first transmission-connected battery together with one of Europe’s most powerful EV charging networks. The site has become a key piece of the puzzle in scaling up green transport and power in Oxford, with the infrastructure allowing companies like Oxford Bus Company to bring a brand-new fleet of 104 electric buses to the city, without causing additional strain to the grid.

Q. How is EDF Renewables working towards decarbonisation goals?

We’re passionate about creating a net zero future where clean energy powers our lives and so we are continuously working on developing efficient renewable energy technologies that can support reduction in emissions.

With an extensive and diverse portfolio of innovative projects, we are helping the UK and Ireland stay at the forefront of the energy revolution and achieve our decarbonisation goals.

We have made a commitment to help Britain achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and limit the rise in global temperatures to less than 1.5°C. We started with the changes we need to make ourselves, taking action across our organisation to make sure the electricity we generate, and supply, is lower in carbon than ever before.

