TotalEnergies commits to its employees' energy transition

French multinational energy company TotalEnergies has operations in the oil and gas, renewable energy, and natural gas sectors.

The company has made sustainable development an integral part of its strategy, projects, and operations as it aims to enhance people’s well-being and serve as a leading advocate for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including through goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2025 compared to 2016.

Embracing a transformative approach to energy, TotalEnergies is actively reinventing the energy sector to establish itself as a global leader in the transition towards sustainable energy — driving it towards its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Supporting the energy transition — at work, and at home

As part of its dedication to sustainability, TotalEnergies has committed to support its 35,000 employees in France in their own ecological transition effort to make their energy consumption or their mobility in their daily lives more sustainable.

The company will be providing its 35,000 employees in France with an individual ‘energy efficiency and transition’ allowance of €2,000 enabling 80% of their purchases or services relating to housing and mobility to be reimbursed.

Mobility purposes include:

Purchasing of an electric or hybrid vehicle

Purchasing a Crit’Air 1 vehicle

Purchasing an electric bicycle

Installing charging points for electric cars and plug-in hybrid cars at home

devices to reduce vehicle emissions, such as "flexfuel" and other biofuel conversion kits

Home-related purposes include:

Renovation — energy performance diagnosis, insulation work and materials, installation of electricity metres and resale contracts, etc.

Improvement — installation of solar panels, domestic wind turbines, heat pumps, a new boiler (pellet and log-fired, condensing gas-powered or very high performance), a connected thermostat (or with an efficient control system), a water heater (solar or thermodynamic), and any new, lower emissions heating system

Purchasing specific household appliances with high energy efficiency or a high repairability index

"At TotalEnergies, we are proud of this innovative and concrete agreement which allows us to support our 35,000 employees in France in their energy transition,” shares Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies.

A graduate of École Polytechnique and an Engineer of the French Corps des Mines, Pouyanné held various positions in the French Industry Ministry and in ministerial offices from 1989 to 1996, including Environment and Industry Technical Advisor to the Prime minister from 1993 to 1995 and Chief of Staff to the Information Technology and Space minister from 1995 to 1996.

He joined Total in January 1997, where he held various positions until he was appointed Chief Executive Officer and President of the Executive Committee in 2014. On May 29, 2015, he was elected as Member of the Board of Directors of Total.

“As a major energy player, we are committed to helping our employees finance these changes in their daily lives. Thanks to this agreement, which is one of the first of this scale in France, we intend to make a positive contribution to the country's decarbonisation targets.”

