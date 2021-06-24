5 Mins With ... Professor Michael Short
Professor Michael Short is Professor of Control Engineering and System Informatics at Teesside University, and leads the Centre for Sustainable Engineering
Tell us about your role and research areas?
I am a Professor of Control Engineering and System Informatics at Teesside University, which I joined in 2010, and lead the Centre for Sustainable Engineering. Our priority research areas span smart energy and smart grid, construction innovation and research, and hydrogen engineering and decarbonisation technologies.
What are some of the most exciting developments and findings you’ve made so far?
We created novel AI and control techniques for monitoring the state-of-health of Li-Ion battery packs and participating in new forms of demand response. Our results indicate we can significantly extend the lifetime of batteries, the range of electric vehicles and help to stabilise the grid with a combination of these techniques. We also collaborated with EU energy companies to create new methods to optimise CHP plant and district heating systems and worked with a company in Sedgefield to develop control and informatics techniques to more efficiently integrate offshore wind onto the UK grid.
On offshore wind, how many renewable energy plants will we need and how quickly?
The UK target is a capacity of 40GW installed and operational by 2030, which will require significant investment to ensure we have capacity to manufacture and put in place the required infrastructure. Recent investments in this area, especially focusing upon Teesside, North Tyneside and Humber, are very promising but there is still much work to be done.
Will the ‘holistic’ approach to offshore, hydrogen and transport be achieved?
This seems to be the right approach, as there are actually several different pathways for the UK to reach net zero, the ratio between green hydrogen powered vehicles compared to electric vehicles, as one example. However, different regions have differing requirements, and careful planning and re-planning will need to take place as the transformation increases pace.
What will be the role of the Net Zero Industrial Innovation Centre on Teesside?
This is one of a number of key developments in the Tees Valley related to technology transfer and industrial engagement (click here to read about the UK Hydrogen Transport Hub project). Its goal is to provide a focus point to accelerate research work on digital engineering and sustainability, engage with companies and ease the process of scaling up from research labs to generate real-world impact.
Are you optimistic that UK net zero targets can be reached?
Achieving net zero is not a straightforward process, and there are lots of known challenges ahead – and surely a lot of unforeseen complications! However, with continued investments in infrastructure, research and innovation, and training/upskilling to create the next generation of engineers and scientists, I am confident we can.
Protium Green Solutions targets Scotland hydrogen potential
Protium Green Solutions (Protium), a leading UK-based green hydrogen energy services company, has expanded its UK footprint with the opening of Protium Scotland, led by newly appointed Jon Clipsham as Chief Commercial Officer.
Following a year of "significant growth" for the London-based firm, Protium’s activity across the green hydrogen space continues to demonstrate the viability of green hydrogen for businesses accelerating their net zero strategies and its CAPEX totals more than £1 billion for projects across aviation, road transport, alcoholic manufacturing and food & beverage sectors.
Protium’s Scotland presence has been established to support its growing projects in the region, with three clients currently based in Scotland and additional projects in the pipeline. Clipsham will lead Protium’s client engagement team across all UK regions, further supporting existing clients’ decarbonisation efforts across its accelerating projects.
Clipsham has been hired to spearhead the Scotland-based office, bringing with him over 30 years’ experience having spent more than 25 years in the chemicals industry and more than five years in the green hydrogen space.
Previously he developed and led many of the projects which have driven the growth of the green hydrogen eco-system in Orkney, and he also plays an influential role in shaping Scotland’s hydrogen policies and regulation, as a Board member of the Scottish Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (SHFCA). He also holds various lecturing positions at notable Scottish universities and educational institutes (covering hydrogen and renewable energy).
Clipsham said he is fully aligned with Protium’s mission of taking action and delivering change while policy and industry catches up. "I look forward to working with the team and its clients in supporting the national energy transition and am proud to be joining forces with other experts in the field who share the same vision," he said.
Chris Jackson, CEO of Protium, said: “We can see first-hand how the appetite for green hydrogen is increasing so leveraging Jon’s expertise and technical capabilities will be instrumental in delivering the best result for our clients - I am confident we’ll be able to demonstrate how green hydrogen is an exciting solution for these organisations overhauling their decarbonisation efforts.
“As we approach the second year of the business this milestone marks an important step for Protium as our client portfolio continues to grow, government support steadily increases and as UK-brands explore sustainable energy alternatives.”
With Protium’s senior leadership team holding external decision-making roles in relevant hydrogen Associations and Institutions, together Clipsham with Jackson, and Head of Policy and Innovation, Jen Baxter, the team will play an influential role in championing hydrogen and its place in the green economy. Jackson is currently the Chairman of the UK’s Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Association and Baxter is on the Board of Industry Wales.
The Hydrogen Map lists the following projects in Scotland: Big Hit (phase 2); Acorn Aberdeenshire (Blue Hydrogen); Hydrogen Bus Project (Aberdeen); Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre; and Levenmouth Community Energy project.