CDP: Critical Gaps in Corporate Renewable Energy Targets

As the spotlight falls on global climate initiatives during COP29, a pressing report by CDP discloses a significant shortfall in corporate engagement with renewable electricity.

Although COP28 set ambitious targets for tripling renewable capacities and doubling efficiency, the actual corporate follow-through remains sluggish.

The findings come at a critical moment as global leaders gathered for ‘Energy Day’ at the climate summit.

However, statistics reveal an inconvenient truth: a mere 10% of companies explicitly commit to using 100% renewable energy sources.