Known as THE LOOP, the concept is a running and cycling track that will be powered by 100% renewable energy to act as a suitable route for sustainable travel along a 93 km stretch.



The project was designed by URB, which is responsible for further instance yet exciting designs for projects to implement in Dubai, Kuwait, Riyadh, South Africa, and Cairo.



100% renewable energy encouraging a healthier population

The aim of THE LOOP is effectively to bring back pedal power and encourage more people to use their feet in order to limit the number of vehicles roaming the roads in the city. This goes hand-in-hand with Dubai’s position in urban mobility innovation.



“Dubai is the best place for entrepreneurship in urban mobility. THE LOOP project is an embodiment of that entrepreneurial spirit, which aims to make Dubai the most connected city on earth by foot or bike,” says URB.



“In Europe, most people ride bicycles or walk to get to work. In Dubai, our aim is to get more than 80% of people to use a bike on a daily basis.”

