Kent partners with CGG to tackle energy decarbonisation

Energy engineering company Kent has partnered with CGG, a global technology leader in geoscience, to accelerate global decarbonisation.

Kent and CGG are working together on opportunities to reduce carbon emissions in the energy sector, focusing on decarbonisation opportunities through CCUS development and hydrogen production and supply.

Both companies will provide companies in the energy and industrial sectors with “end to end” services across the lifecycle of the projects. For example, from subsurface characterisation required for storage screening and evaluation to project engineering, planning, construction, and commissioning, including late-life activities such as decommissioning and long-term monitoring, that include instrumentation and data management.

This collaboration brings the capability to masterplan entire CCUS clusters. Kent will bring to the collaboration their capabilities in engineering and design of facilities, CO2 capture, transportation through pipeline to wellhead, where they will work alongside CGG from wellhead and into storage reservoir.

CGG will deploy its capabilities for subsurface characterisation and subsurface risk analysis for CCUS and Hydrogen projects as well as monitoring and instrumentation technologies for long-term monitoring and environmental assessment. CGG also has an extensive Earth Data library of geology and seismic multi-client data to help clients quickly identify suitable storage sites in depleted oil and gas reservoirs and aquifers.

John Kent, Chief Energy Transition Officer at Kent, said its collaboration with CGG will play an important role in decarbonising the broader energy sector.

"By bringing our complementary capabilities together, we can help each other, and our customers, move at a faster pace on the energy transition journey," he said.

“Working together is critical if we are going to decarbonise the sector fully - no one company or organisation can do it alone. So we at Kent are actively looking for partnerships such as these that facilitate information sharing and a faster transition to net-zero.”

Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience at CGG, said its partnership with Kent will provide clients in energy and industrial sectors with the end-to-end solutions they need to achieve their energy transition goals with CCUS and hydrogen storage projects.

"By capitalising on the capabilities of both companies we can bring to our customers a fully integrated view of their projects from the subsurface to the surface across the lifecycle of these projects," he said.

"Kent and CGG both share the same commitment to playing an active role in the energy transition, and to service excellence, helping our clients to meet their net zero targets.”

Kent has been involved in more than 50 CCUS projects worldwide and was a key player in one of the world’s largest operational CCUS projects at Boundary Dam, Canada. Kent also has more than 50 years’ experience on Hydrogen projects, including most recently HyNet in the UK (click here for latest consultation news). Both firms will use their experience to develop realistic feasibility studies and concept designs to support client stage gating processes.

CGG has more than 15 years of experience supporting a number of high-profile CCUS projects around the world, including Sleipner, Troll, Weyburn, Pembina and Gorgon. CGG can support clients throughout the lifecycle of CCUS and energy storage, including hydrogen.