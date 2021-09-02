Lenovo is Committed to Procurement of Clean Energy

Lenovo’s latest environmental, social and governance report outlines the companies prolonged commitment to the sustainable development of its business practices, including positive impacts on climate change, environmental management and eco-conscious products and packaging solutions. Working with various partnering organisations, Lenovo is determined to create a truly responsible operating model, recently paying attention to its energy source strategy. The global tech giant announced its target of 90% renewable energy sourcing by 2026.

The Source of Lenovo’s Clean Energy

In an effort to reduce its negative effects on the environment, the company will purchase around 90% of its energy from renewable sources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by one million tonnes within the next five years. Lenovo has become increasingly more active in procuring power of purchase agreements from renewable energy providers, which will support its ambition of reaching net-zero status.

Not only will this strategy affect the company, but it will also support consumers to reduce their energy usage with plans to reduce carbon emissions across its entire value chain. Desktop computers will be updated to encourage a 50% reduction in energy consumption and wireless products, such as laptops and smartphones, will see a 30% reduction in energy usage. As a result of these developments, Lenovo is on track to meet its 2030 sustainability goals of cutting scope one and two emissions by 50%—promoting an overall reduction in the value chain by 25%.

‘The urgency to combat climate change, safeguard natural resources, invest in our communities, and govern ourselves with the highest ethical standards has only increased’, says Yang Yuanqing, Chief Executive Officer of Lenovo. ‘It is now up to global businesses and their leaders to continue building resilience into our operations and among our communities in the months, years, and decades to come’.

While energy consumption is the current focus for the business it will continue to build upon its other ESG values—as set out in its ESG report. The company has said it will continue its focus on a circular economy, by including more recycled materials in its products and packaging.



